Women’s soccer remains undefeated following tie against Stockton

The No. 11 ranked Rowan women’s soccer team continues their dominant season after winning two games and tying one of their first three New Jersey Athletic Conference contests.

The team was able to pull out a 5-0 win over New Jersey City University and a 2-0 win over William Paterson University, while tying Stockton University 0-0 after 110 minutes of play on Sept. 24.

With a 9-0-1 overall record on the season, the team is off to their best start since 2008. That year the team finished 16-1-2, with their lone loss coming in the second round of the NCAA Division III Championship Tournament.

With 40 goals for and zero against them, the Profs have been able to have complete control of the game. Even with all of the clean sheets, the team knows that they still need to work hard and continue to have success in the season.

“Every conference game is important, but you always want to come out with a win. We are exactly where we want to be, we want teams to chase us,” head coach Scott Leacott said. “This year we are [playing our game] in spurts, we get ten to fifteen minutes where we look very good and then we look tentative, we have been increasing the spurts to 20-25 minutes which is good but we are still looking for that full 90.”

The defense has continued to be stellar this season, sophomore back Maddie Williscroft was named “NJAC Defensive Player of the Week.” So far the defense has only allowed opposing teams to take 47 shots with less than half of them being on goal. The defense has also limited scoring opportunities by limiting corners to only 10 in the 10 games.

Junior forward Melissa Kelly also had a great week, compiling two goals and an assist. She mentioned how it was a confidence builder not just for her, but for the team and how a variety of players are scoring. With seven players scoring three goals or more, some of them coming off the bench, it makes it hard to pinpoint where the focal point of the scoring will come from.

“It is really nice having the people in [the back line] that we do because we have total confidence in them,” Kelly said. “We can do anything up top as forwards and can take chances knowing they have our back.”

