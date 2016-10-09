RECAP: Rowan field hockey downs Ramapo

The monkey is now off the backs of the Rowan field hockey team.

After narrow losses to two conference opponents, the Profs responded in a big way to notch their first New Jersey Athletic Conference win of the season, steamrolling Ramapo College, 6-0.

Head coach Michelle Andre said it was just a matter of when for her squad.

“It was expected, and I was very happy with the way they stay focused throughout the whole game,” Andre said. “But I’m sure there was a little bit of an ‘OK, we’re good’ kind of feeling.”

Rowan (9-4) had been riding eight straight victories before coming up just short against NJAC frontrunners Kean and The College of New Jersey—both coming as 3-2 losses—to open the conference slate. Friday’s contest, on the other hand, looked a lot more like the Profs’ 5-0 rout of Wesley on Sept. 28: a team in control.

It was a solid night all around as five different players were responsible for the six goals against the Roadrunners (2-6).

“I think it was really nice because that just shows how much we can come together and play well as a whole,” said sophomore back Skyler Pino, who got the Profs on the board and added another goal in the second half. “It’s really cool and especially different for me. I’m so used to just being in the backfield, never really having much circle action.”

Andre noted that she was looking for the team to have a stronger attack than in previous games.

Well, they certainly followed through.

The brown and gold had a season-high 27 shots, 18 of which were on goal.

“We’re always making adjustments. I think that’s one of the things that keeps us kind of honest is we’re never satisfied,” Andre said.

A big part of the scoring surge was a boost from the midfield and defense. All but one goal, the 14th for freshman Bridget Boyle, came from those two groups.

In addition to Pino’s patrolling the front of the net, fellow defender junior Abbie Tucker took advantage of the space Ramapo allowed on runs upfield. One in particular came in the 53rd minute, as she displayed some nifty moves leading to a goal to put Rowan up 5-0.

“I don’t know I mean, I saw the step-up moment,” Tucker said. “The other team was giving me lanes so I just took it, I went with my gut, and instead of pulling right to take that strong hit, I kind of just did a little reverse and it was a nice little goal.”

Rowan is currently looking up from fourth place in the NJAC with five games left to go. If one thing is on the Profs’ side going forward, it’s confidence.

“We had a slow start but we’re definitely ready to make a comeback,” Tucker said. “Just coming out here and settling this, it’s definitely going to be a positive part of our season, a nice turnaround.”

Rowan: 6’ – Skyler Pino

Rowan: 9’ – Bridget Boyle

Rowan: 23’ – Myranda Christy (first career)

Rowan: 44’ – Pino

Rowan: 53’ – Abbie Tucker

Rowan: 63’ – Jen Dean (first career)

