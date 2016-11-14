SCORPIO ♏

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Your creativity and confidence are shining through, Scorpio. These qualities will help take a massive weight off of your shoulders. Use your free time to chill out, because you’re in the home stretch. With only four weeks left in the semester, it should (hopefully) be smooth sailing from here.

SAGITTARIUS ♐

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This week’s full moon is going to be beneficial to you, Sagittarius. With the power of the full moon, you can find yourself being more productive with both new and old responsibilities. Be clear about your thoughts and ideas, but make sure not to hurt the feelings of your more sensitive friends and family.

CAPRICORN ♑

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

The full moon this week might be epic for you, Capricorn. The moon falls into your romantic zone, so if you’ve had your eyes on someone, now is your chance. This coming weekend will be fantastic for your love life. If you already have someone special, use this time to give them some extra love.

AQUARIUS ♒

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Move slowly as important aspects of your life fall into place, Aquarius. This week’s full moon encourages you to pay extra attention to your family. With about a week until Thanksgiving, spend a nice, long weekend with them. However, don’t let them stress you out. Remember to treat yourself, for Black Friday is also a week away.

PISCES ♓

Feb. 19-March 20

This week’s full moon is on your side, Pisces. The moon will light up your zone of ideas and information, which is very beneficial to you. Use this time to brainstorm ideas for your future. The semester may be more than half over, but that doesn’t mean you have to pump the brakes on your bright future.

ARIES ♈

March 21-April 19

If you’ve been feeling discontent with your mind, things may start to fall into place this week, Aries. The full moon this week will bring you some closure. If you’ve been having financial struggles, it may be time to take deep breath and relax. During this coming week, you may have the urge to do a little soul-searching and get some important clarification. Hang back from the parties and focus on yourself for a change.

TAURUS ♉

April 20-May 20

You are stronger with a team backing you up, Taurus. Keep your friends close, because those important friends are showing up for you this week. This week’s full moon is one of the most powerful days for you. Focus on the important things in life, such as relationships. Whether the relationships be romantic or platonic, you should prioritize your important people.

GEMINI ♊

May 21-June 20

Your work flow is falling into place, Gemini. You’re either getting the hang of things at a new job, or solidifying your existing position at a current one. However, the full moon this week falls into your personal zone, so pay attention to your future. Brainstorm ideas and turn the focus on. This semester is ending, and maybe even your career at Rowan!

CANCER ♋

June 21-July 22

If you’ve been trying to figure out your next steps, things will start moving along this week, Cancer. Anything you’ve been stressing about, whether it be school or friends, will soon fall into place. Reconnect with old friends, for the full moon will help you to remember who is most important to you.

LEO ♌

July 23-Aug. 22

Your emotional levels are shifting, Leo. However, these shifts are very subtle, so don’t worry about any drastic mood swings. This week’s full moon is going to help you with future success, so don’t let emotions cloud your judgement of the big picture. Stay busy this coming week, especially during the weekend.

VIRGO ♍

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Listen to your gut this week, Virgo. If you’ve had second thoughts and feelings about people in your life, whether old or new, follow that feeling. The full moon this week will help you see people for who they are. Never be afraid to follow your intuition.

LIBRA ♎

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

You have been working hard, Libra. The full moon this week sees that, and things will become a lot easier for you this week. While you take a day or two to relax and unwind, keep your work ethic strong. The semester is coming to a close, so don’t slack off.

