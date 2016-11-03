Gut Reaction: Ms. Chrissy’s Sweet Cafe satisfies any sweet tooth

In a little brick building on High Street is a sweet spot named Ms. Chrissy’s Sweet Café. Owner and baker, Christine “Ms. Chrissy” Maxwell sells what seems like an endless variety of sweets to satisfy any sweet tooth, from cupcakes to brownies, and cookies to pies.

Last month, the business celebrated its two year anniversary at the High Street location. Maxwell is more than pleased with the success of the café’s new building.

Maxwell has been baking pies, cakes and biscuits for most of her life, and as Maxwell’s skills grew, she decided to open a bakery. With the help of repeat customers and a good reputation, Maxwell founded Ms. Chrissy’s Sweet Café 48 years ago, in 1968.

Maxwell expressed immense gratitude for the loyalty of her customers and the reputation of her café. This reputation has produced a significantly large number of repeat customers including companies who rely on Chrissy’s for their monthly employee birthday cakes, as well as a fast-growing base of private customers.

“I’m so grateful for all of our customers, especially the Rowan students. They’ve been a blessing to us.” – Christine “Ms. Chrissy” Maxwell

“People are right when they say word-of-mouth is the best source to getting the word out to where you are, who you are and what you do,” Maxwell said. “I’m so grateful for all of our customers, especially the Rowan students. They’ve been a blessing to us and I really miss them when they go home for breaks.”

Ms. Chrissy’s is one of the local businesses that accepts Rowan Bucks. Maxwell revealed the café is expecting to launch a delivery service for students from 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.

“Look for Ms. Chrissy’s to be your next source of energy when you’re trying to study late at night,” Maxwell said.

It’s easy to taste why Ms. Chrissy’s has been popular for nearly half a century. I tried a few sweet treats and I could discern the quality. The treats I tried were the chocolate-covered Oreos and the chocolate-covered pretzel rods.

The chocolate-covered Oreos were half-dipped in milk chocolate. The chocolate was rich and creamy. It was a unique twist to the traditional Oreo cookie.

The pretzel rods were covered in milk chocolate and coated with M&M’s, making it a perfect mix of salty and sweet.

In the two years the café has been at 38 East High Street, Maxwell learned she doesn’t have to compete with other bakeries to be successful.

“We’re just here doing what we do best,” she said. “We have a lot of things that other bakeries do not have.”

While Ms. Chrissy’s is doing well, the best has yet to come for her café. While cakes are not yet on display in the cafe, customers can request their own custom cakes.

“We do offer cakes but you have to order them,” said Maxwell. “We’re trying to build our customer base so you can have cakes all the time in the bakery. Right now, they’re freshly made to order.”

Ms. Chrissy’s Sweet Cafe is open Tuesdays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Wednesdays – Fridays 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. You can check out her Facebook page or visit her website at mschrissysweetcafe.com.

