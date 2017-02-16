Glassboro council confirms sale of land, passes several other resolutions

The Glassboro council approved several resolutions at Tuesday’s meeting, among them an adjustment in contract cost for part of phase II of borough redevelopment and the sale of a plot of land.

Listed as order no. 2 for the reconstruction of High Street, a measure was passed to lower the plan’s contract by almost $50,000. The new total contract price is $654,128.27, a decrease of $47,674.24.

Another resolution sealed the purchase of borough Block 485, Lot 19 by Roy Cook at $8,500. The sale of the property happened earlier that day but was required to be listed in the agenda and confirmed during the meeting. One final chance for others to bid on the plot came at the start of the meeting, but there was no audience response.

The borough council also introduced three ordinances with second readings scheduled for March 14.

One of the ordinances is to amend a particular chapter of the code of Glassboro relating to alcoholic beverages. Article I, Section 12 — the language to be adjusted — refers to hours of operation, which includes provisions on the sale, serving and delivery of alcohol on New Year’s Day.

The next meeting of the Glassboro council occurs Feb. 28.

