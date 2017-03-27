Winter was coming at RAH’s ‘Game of Thrones’ novelty night

Stuffed dragons, dragon eggs and a jousting tournament were just some ways David Miller hoped to channel the HBO classic “Game of Thrones” Thursday night at Rowan After Hours (RAH) in the Student Center Pit.

“Novelty Night: Game of Thrones” was the idea of Miller, a RAH staff member in his senior year. Miller is an avid fan of the popular HBO show, and gained approval from the RAH coordinators to plan his own event when it struck him a night dedicated to the show might be a popular hit with college students.

Around 10 p.m. Thursday, it seemed to be. The line to stuff your own dragon climbed up the Student Center stairs, and tables for the DIY craft of painting dragon eggs were entirely full. Students frequently visited the table to find out what house they belonged to, and some attendees also enjoyed a take on a jousting tournament in the pit.

Other activities included watching the show itself in a screening in one of the side rooms, and taking a picture with a green screen, which was edited to look like you were actually on the “Iron Throne.”

Miller said that he was pleased with the way the event was going around 10:30 p.m. that night.

“What brought me out tonight is dragons,” said Jack Henley, a sophomore electrical and computer engineering major. “Who doesn’t like dragons?”

Although Henley does not claim to be a fan of the show, he believed the event was well-run and a good idea.

For one sophomore history and modern languages and linguistics major, the night was a chance to enjoy the themed evening and get some shopping done.

“This dragon is really cute,” said Olivia Grasso after she had finished stuffing her own dragon. “Now I have a birthday present for my sister.”

Although Miller was not sure the “Game of Thrones” novelty night would continue in the future, he said that the trend of novelty nights attached to a specific fan base might continue in the future.

“Last year, ‘Harry Potter’ was quite successful. Although this [‘Game of Thrones’ theme] might not continue, I think these themed nights might continue and do well in the long-term,” he said.

