Why, if it isn’t you again, stranger. It seems that you’ve carried out the job as advertised.

Out from the deceit and corruption stepped Samurai. Recognition should go to the Japanese steakhouse. But I can’t say that I’d envy them for long; scoundrels are always after the one at the top.

In the meantime, wish them well. If you’re not in the business of wishing, maybe go try the food.

I hear some sunlight is rolling over the wicked world of the madness.

For questions/comments about this story features@thewhitonline.com or tweet @thewhitonline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

