Oil fire at Grill Nation prompts Student Center evacuation

At about 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the Chamberlain Student Center was evacuated due to a small fire in Profs Place.

The building was evacuated for approximately 10 minutes, while the Glassboro Fire Department investigated an oil fire, which had activated the building’s fire alarm system. According to the facilities and operations coordinator for the Chamberlain Student Center, Vincent Surace, the fire caused no damage.

“[The fire] was in a small section [of the grill], it gave off a little smoke so we obviously erred on the side of caution,” Surace said.

Surace later said Profs Place would reopen immediately after the smoke was cleared from the area, though the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

“Was it a bit of grease buildup, did someone not clean it right, I don’t know, they are [investigating] that now,” he said. “I think they are going to open back to full force.”

For comments/questions about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

