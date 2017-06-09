Partnership between prosecutor’s office, advertising company leads to new push for justice in Farrell case

Almost ten years after the murder of Rowan University student Donnie Farrell, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office has announced a new information campaign that they hope will turn up new leads for the cold case.

According to the press release, Clear Channel Outdoor, a digital billboard company, has agreed to place a message about the Farrell homicide case on 38 of its roadside locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. The billboards began showing the Farrell message on June 7th. The homicide remains under investigation by the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and the Rowan University Police Department. There have been no arrests. The billboards show a phone number for tips (856-307-7180) and the MyPD app for providing information anonymously.

Farrell was attacked On October 27th, 2007 by one or two strangers in an apparent mugging as he was walking near Triad Apartments at Rowan. A $100,000 reward from law enforcement agencies, Rowan University and private sources was posted and is still offered for information leading to arrest and conviction in connection with Farrell’s death.

“We appreciate Clear Channel Outdoor helping law enforcement in our ongoing effort to find the person responsible for Donnie Farrell’s murder,” said Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean F. Dalton. “We know there are people out there who have information that will help us solve this case.”

In an email response, Donnie’s parents, Don and Kathy Farrell, both said that they were thankful for continued persistence from many different people and organizations in looking for justice.

“We are very grateful to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and the Rowan University Police Department for their continued efforts in pursuit of justice for Donnie,” Mr. Farrell said. “We are also thankful to Clear Channel Outdoor for their continued cooperation and compassion in this very important initiative.”

“Prosecutor Sean Dalton and Lt. Langdon Sills promised me early on that they would not give up on solving Donnie’s murder,” added Mrs. Farrell. “They continue to bring tears to my eyes by keeping their promise from year to year.”

A Rowan University journalism class looked into the murder for a series of reports in the fall 2011 semester. Their work can be found online at https://thedonnieproject.com/

