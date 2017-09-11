Profs Pick ‘Em: NFL Week 1

Welcome to Profs Pick ‘Em! Here, members of The Whit will be deciding their winners of every game (besides Thursday Night Football) of the week, as well as adding their sleeper pick. Enjoy, criticize and let us know how many times you can tally Jon Gruden using the phrases “this guy right here,” or “I want to see this guy…” Happy football!

GAMES Jaiden Campana Chris Devine Jaryd Leady Cody Decker Assane Drame Matt Kass David Layton NYJ @ BUF NYJ BUF BUF NYJ BUF BUF BUF ATL @ CHI ATL ATL ATL ATL ATL CHI ATL BAL @ CIN BAL CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN CIN PIT @ CLE PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT PIT ARI @ DET ARI DET ARI ARI ARI DET ARI JAX @ HOU HOU HOU JAX HOU HOU HOU HOU OAK @ TEN TEN OAK TEN TEN OAK OAK OAK PHI @ WAS PHI WAS PHI WAS PHI WAS WAS IND @ LAR LAR LAR LAR IND LAR LAR LAR SEA @ GB GB GB GB GB SEA GB GB CAR @ SF CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR CAR NYG @ DAL DAL DAL DAL DAL NYG NYG NYG NO @ MIN MIN MIN MIN MIN MIN NO NO LAC @ DEN LAC DEN LAC DEN DEN LAC DEN

Campana’s sleeper: Los Angeles Chargers

I know, I know. It’s in Denver. But, the Chargers have an amped up, young defense that I can’t resist. Sure, Emmanual Sanders and Demaryius Thomas are top receivers in the league, but when it comes to the red zone, Denver couldn’t get it done last year. I believe Philip Rivers and his experience will bring Los Angeles a tough divisional road win.

Devine’s sleeper: Los Angeles Rams

Andrew Luck is out for the Colts. I don’t feel that Scott Tolzien will be able to lead them to a win, especially against second-year quarterback Jared Goff. The California product disappointed last year and will feel like he needs to prove that he deserved to be the #1 overall in last year’s draft.

Leady’s sleeper: Tennessee Titans

Marcus Mariota is going to have a break out season. He and Derek Carr will go head-to-head in this game, but it’ll be Mariota using his mobility to gain the advantage.

Decker’s sleeper: Tennessee Titans

I think everyone expects Oakland to win this game because they are more talented. However, I believe Marcus Mariota and DeMarco Murray are going to be able to put up points and stun Oakland in the opener. I also like the combination of Corey Davis and Eric Decker outside.

Drame’s sleeper: Atlanta Falcons

Keep an eye on how the Falcons perform in this game. Coming off of perhaps the biggest collapse of the decade in Super Bowl 51, it’ll be interesting to see how they respond throughout the season. Although I have them winning this game, how they play against the Bears should give us a glimpse on what direction this team will go.

Kass’ sleeper: Chicago Bears

Chicago is the sleeper for me, only because they’ve been playing somewhat decent football in the preseason. I also believe in the idea of a Super Bowl hangover, especially after snatching defeat from the jaws of victory like Atlanta did.

Layton’s sleeper: New Orleans Saints

The Saints tend to play very well in prime-time games, and it’s Adrian Peterson’s first game back against his old team. He will make Minnesota suffer for not paying him.

