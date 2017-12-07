Women’s basketball senior Alex Raring reflects on time spent playing for Rowan

The Rowan women’s basketball team has bounced back from a three-game skid with two wins in a row against New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opponents Rutgers-Camden and William Paterson University. In the 99-79 blowout win over WPU, senior guard and co-captain Alex Raring scored a career-high 22 points and added 6 assists.

Whether it’s being in the starting lineup, or coming off the bench, Raring has been one of the key contributors for the Profs so far this campaign. She is averaging 12.4 points per game, third highest on the team, and three rebounds a contest.

In terms of her solid play so far this season, the motivation for Raring has been simple.

“It’s my last shot,” Raring said.

Rowan has a very young team, it’s clear to see that as they have nine underclassmen out of 14 total roster spots. Raring recognizes that and has embraced the role of being a senior captain.

“We have a very young team so me and the older girls know it’s important for us to step up and be big leaders,” Raring said. “That is definitely a big role for me this year.”

Under head coach Gabby Lisella, Raring has yet to experience a losing season. This season marks Lisella’s 18th season as Rowan’s head coach and recruited Raring out of Mainland Regional High School. Raring has loved being able to play under Lisella, for the entirety of her college career.

“Playing for Gab has been awesome,” Raring said. “She is very open and adaptive. She loves listening to what we have to say and always adapts to us.”

The senior knows this is her fourth and final year playing basketball at Rowan University. She is very proud of her four years here and the bond she’s made with her team.

“What I’m most proud about is how much fun I’ve had every year here at Rowan,” Raring said. “Every team I’ve been a part of, no matter what year it is, I’ve had fun. There’s been a family type bond every year.”

Along with basketball, Raring played soccer and field hockey in high school. However, playing basketball in college was an easy choice.

“I’ve just always had so much fun playing basketball,” Raring said. “I wanted to extend the fun I get out of playing as long as I possibly could.”

