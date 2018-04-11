Gut Reaction: Samurai Sushi, go for the food not the service

Samurai Hibachi Steak House and Sushi Bar has many different appeals. First is half-price sushi when eating in. Since it’s a couple minutes away from Rowan University, the main customers are college students. A friend of mine who visited during the summer said it’s not busy at all. Looking around at the sorority jackets and Rowan paraphernalia, I’m not surprised. It doesn’t hurt that they also accept Rowan Bucks as a form of payment.

The other pulls are that Samurai is B.Y.O.B. and a hotspot for birthdays. There was a group of seven people with wine and a cake next to my table, then another birthday group on the hibachi side that came in a few minutes after we sat down. When I ate here previously, there was usually a group singing and blowing out candles or a couple who brought wine.

The general consensus on Samurai is that the food is great and the service is lacking. Another friend described the servers as “seen, but not really heard.” He also encountered some trouble with the service in the past, like being rushed out at the end of the night or getting different people’s food. At the same time, he felt the food is worth the “terrible” service.

It was a busy Wednesday night when five of us went to Samurai. After waiting five minutes, our number was called. When we walked back, we saw that all the tables around us were filled.

The sushi bar was on the right, dining in the middle and hibachi to the left when we walked in, separated by short walls we could see over when standing. Japanese decor was dispersed around the restaurant and the low lighting and darker orange walls made the restaurant feel warm. Shouts of people in the hibachi section drifted over the wall to us in the regular dining section.

When the waitress came for our orders, I got the small portion of fried rice, along with two regular rolls and one special sushi roll. The others all got special and regular rolls as well.

It’s usually a mystery how long it will take the fried rice to come out. There’s been times when it comes out immediately after being ordered and other times it takes almost 20 minutes, a few seconds before my meal. This time was a happy medium, coming out 10 minutes after it was ordered. It was gone instantaneously and my friend scraped out the little bit that was left after I put my fork down.