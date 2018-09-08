Rowan hosted its annual vendor showcase in the Chamberlain Student Center this past Friday.

Extravagant Barbershop, B Positive Plasma and Liscio’s Bakery and Deli were just a few of the 45 vendors stationed at the showcase that started at 11:00 am and came to an end at 2:00 pm.

“It’s a great day for Rowan University to show support for the local community, as well as to help us show students what South Jersey has to offer,” said Gabriella Longenbach, graduate coordinator for special events and service areas.

Longenbach, a transfer student who studying higher education student affairs, worked with the various businesses to get them to Rowan.

“Moving here 3 months ago was a culture shock for me, so I can’t imagine how it will be for first year and transfer students,” Logenbach said, noting the importance of this event for showing new students and transfer students the options available to them around campus.

“We have amazing student volunteers, and they helped us to unload and set up for all the vendors,” Longenbach added.

From year to year, a list of past vendors get passed down, making it easier for everyone involved to become aware of potential participants.

One of the student volunteers was Danielle Cain, a transfer student and senior liberal studies major.

“I helped everyone set up and get ready, and now I’m just excited to greet everyone,” Cain said.

Longenbach expressed gratitude for everyone involved.

“We are so grateful for our students and vendors who helped to make this event possible,” she said.

