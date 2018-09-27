Sexual assault is in the news a lot these days.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault. While a formal trial has yet to be undertaken, these claims, coupled with the recent Bill Cosby conviction, have spurred the nation to discuss similar matters throughout all sectors of life.

Our own campus recently experienced an unfortunate crime. According to an Extra Edition email sent out by the university, a student reported a sexual assault that occurred last weekend. The suspect, described as a Caucasian male with long curly hair, had yet to be identified at the time the email was sent out.

The national news of these types of incidents may get to us, but it hits closer to home (quite literally) when it happens in Glassboro.

An important step in dealing with these issues is becoming aware of the information and resources available on campus designed to aid those who have undergone some manner of assault or trauma. The following resources provide statistics, information and help for those seeking it.

The Clery Report

The Clery Act requires public universities to release information regarding crime prevention, crime reporting policies, fire safety and various other protocol related to a safe college campus. Also included in this annual report are crime statistics for the three previous calendar years.

According to page 101 of the report, seven rapes were reported on-campus in 2015, 12 in 2016 and 13 in 2017. For much more crime information, refer to the lengthy and informative Clery report, also called the 2018 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report.

Title IX

Title IX is a federal law passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. It prohibits sex discrimination in educational environments for students and employees alike. As part of this, Rowan is held to a standard of prohibiting sexual violence, sexual harassment and sexual exploitation.

A form for reporting sexual assault can be found here.

The Title IX office also has a flyer available with much important information pertaining to sexual misconduct.

Public Safety

To report an assault on campus, call Rowan Public Safety at 856-256-4911. If the assault occurs off campus, call the Glassboro Police Department at 856-881-1500 (or 911). Filing a report with the police does not require a victim to pursue legal action.

Counseling

Several options exist at Rowan to deal with the aftermath of a sexual assault.

Rowan Counseling and Psychological Services (CPS) offers confidential counseling at no cost to students currently enrolled at Rowan. The Staff can connect victims both with on campus and off campus resources. CPS can be reached at The Wellness Center by calling 856-256-4333.

Services Empowering Rape Victims (SERV) provides 24-hour counseling at 1-866-295 SERV. This service is confidential and free of charge.

More information can be found via the Wellness Center.

For victims of sexual assault, Rowan has an organized support system meant to help prevent, report and alleviate the aftermath of these unfortunate crimes.

For questions/comments about this column, email editor@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

