Those in attendance Sunday witnessed a hard fought game as the Rowan women’s soccer team won their game against Emory University 1-0.

This win marks the Profs’ third consecutive win of the season after back-to-back 10-0 wins over Rosemont College and Wesleyan College.

The team now hold a 3-1 record after this win and are looking strong early on this season.

Rowan’s road to victory began in the 32nd minute when head coach Scott Leacott made two substitutions who would ultimately be game deciders.

Leacott subbed on sophomore forward Abby Daigle and freshman midfielder/back Jessica Logan. Daigle found the back of the net in the 40th minute with some assisting from Logan. From there, the second-half was highlighted by two of Rowan’s chances being marred by the offside flag and seven fouls committed by Emory.

The teams were spitting images of one other. Each have been conceited one goal or less in every one of their matches, and have at least scored five or more goals in a game early in this season.

“Going into it, we knew it was going to be a really difficult game,” Daigle said. “So, mentally I prepared for that and they’re [Emory] pretty strong girls, and I feel like I held my own. I’m proud of the way I performed.”

One of the key factors in the match was Rowan’s ability to make successful passes as they using a mentality similar to that of Spanish powerhouse F.C Barcelona.

“We connected a lot of small passes together and we focused on it, we looked for it,” Daigle said.

Goals weren’t the only aspect of Rowan’s win as their defense had a strong performance. The defense not only kept their third clean sheet out of four games, but goalkeeper Shelby Money also made six saves including one at the 77th minute, denying Emory the draw.



The Profs weren’t done yet, as they blanked Marymount University Wednesday night at home, 3-0. The brown and gold outmatched the Saints in shots, 26-2. Aidan Sheehan picked up her second goal of the year and junior Daria Jones fell a goal away from her second hat trick of the season. She has five goals in just as many games.

The brown and gold head to Wayne, NJ, to take on William Paterson University in their first New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) matchup of the year Saturday at 1 p.m.

