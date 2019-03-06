Rowan University exceeds #RowanGIVES goal﻿

This past Tuesday, Rowan hosted the fifth annual RowanGIVES Day, a

24-hour effort to raise money for various funds on Rowan’s campus and the surrounding community. Different organizations on campus accepted gifts from donors, many of them being current students, faculty, staff and even Rowan University alumni.

Some of the countless organizations people generously donated to were for Rowan athletics, the Communications Department, Rowan’s medical program and many more. A few notable designations for donors were the Early Childhood Demonstration Center, Rowan Radio WGLS-FM, the James S. Huff-Miller Memorial Scholarship Fund, Rowan EMS, men and women’s sports teams, and so much more.

In the Chamberlain Student Center pit, some of those organizations gathered in-person to encourage people in the community to donate, many of them being clubs that offered sign-up sheets for future meetings. The crew from Rowan Radio livened up the event by setting up the CSC stage to play music and even broadcast the event live on 89.7 FM. Every time a donation was made, a donor was given the chance to hit a brass gong with a small mallet. That donor was then invited on stage to spin a prize wheel, courtesy of Rowan Radio.

The Rowan community far-exceeded the donation goals. Originally, RowanGIVES wanted to reach 1,923 donors by 11:59 p.m. By 7:00 p.m., that number had not only passed the original goal, but continued climbing. The total amount donated at the event came close to $100,000 by day’s end.

For questions or comments about this story email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @thewhitonline.

Photos of RowanGIVES Day by Multimedia Editor / Miguel Martinez.











