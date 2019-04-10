To celebrate its sixth year as an on-campus organization, the Rowan Arts Collective (TRAC) hosted its annual Juried Exhibition on Monday. Jurors were Rowan TRAC alumni Allyson Cook, Nick Vicente and Justin Visentin, who selected winners. First place was awarded to Adriana Alpizar for the work “Untitled,” second place was awarded to Jon Erik Hem for “In & Out” and third place was awarded to Allison Dempsey for “Overcome.” A TRAC Choice prize was also awarded to Melissa Cachaza for “Long Dog.”

According to TRAC president, senior studio art major and third place winner Allison Dempsey, the event’s success can be attributed to Rowan’s growing enthusiasm for the visual arts.

“This year we had over 75 submissions, more than almost any other year before and the turn out on the night of the opening was our biggest yet,” Dempsey said. “It makes me happy, and extremely hopeful for the future of the fine arts department, that so many people showed an interest in this event and our club.”

Perhaps one reason for the increased interest was the panel of jurors, all of whom have post-college experience in the field of professional art. Cook (class of 2016) is currently an art educator at Highland Regional High School; Vicente (class of 2016) holds the title of Art Director at The Perception; and Visentin (class of 2017) takes graphic design client work specializing in branding and logo design.

"All three of them had have been pursuing careers in the arts after graduating from Rowan," Dempsey said. "We thought it would be fitting to ask them to come back to help with the exhibit."



From left to right: TRAC alumni Allyson Cook, Justin Visentin and Nick Vicente juried TRAC’s exhibition on Monday, April 8.

She also believes that this growing participation is indicative of a trend not only among art majors, but among all students who enjoy or find comfort engaging in art.

“Hopefully events like this help encourage non-art majors to take more art classes and electives in the future,” Dempsey said.

