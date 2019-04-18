This is my second semester at Rowan University. I am a transfer student from Cumberland County College, and I’d like to talk about my experiences so far with on-campus housing.

First of all, living on campus has been very luxurious…for the most part. However, there are a few things that bother me and my roommate. To start, I got zero sleep for the entire fall semester. LaScala’s Fire was being built directly under my apartment, and construction began as early as 8 a.m. Jack hammers pounded pavement and mounds of pillows couldn’t muffle the booms.

Another gripe comes with some resident assistant policies. With my room being isolated from any other rooms in the corner of the building, I think it’s ridiculous that I’m being told to turn music down as early as 6 p.m. during finals week. I understand they have a job to do, but I wish they would look at it through a student’s eyes sometimes. Nothing is more irritating than having to use a key to get through every door once I’m already in the building. I feel like it’s unnecessary to use a key once you’re already in the building, especially when half the time the doors don’t work or I have a handful. Lastly, I have considered living off campus next year for these reasons and due to the prices. I would save a lot of money going off campus, and I wouldn’t have RA’s checking in on me like a little kid. Maybe I could sleep without jack hammers, too.

Despite having a few negatives about on-campus living, there are many positives. My apartment came with everything I needed: couches, TV, mattresses, kitchen appliances and so on. This made me feel at home and didn’t give off the typical dorm vibe that most students have to go through. It’s very spacious for two people and is a great place to bring friends to watch games, play Xbox or just hang out.

The location is also very convenient. I’m only a few hundred feet away from Barnes and Noble, Pizza Hut, Chickie’s and Pete’s, 7/11 and a handful of other restaurants. I love being in the heart of Rowan with a beautiful view of the small city feel of Downtown Glassboro. As a huge food lover, nothing makes me happier than having whatever food I want in walking distance.

For the most part, on-campus housing has its headaches, but overall, it’s a pretty sweet deal.

