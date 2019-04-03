As the late great Al Davis said, “Just win baby!”

It seems like the Profs have adopted this philosophy with seven straight wins, four shutouts and two doubleheader sweeps of New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) rivals Kean University and William Paterson University.

The team has kept up the great play after a successful Florida trip, improving its overall record to 16-6 (4-0 NJAC) thanks to a balanced offense and defense.

Junior pitchers Lauren Shannon and Jesse DeDomenico have continued their dominance on the mound, each earning three wins apiece during the streak. Freshman Morgan Zane has been outstanding throughout the stretch, batting 9-for-24 with a home run, three doubles and five RBIs.

“I’m just grateful to have the opportunity to play and to be able to produce,” Zane said. “It’s coming together as a team for us, but there’s always room for improvements.”

With a +36 run differential and 74 hits over the last seven games, it’s no secret that the offense is in mid-season form. At this time last year, 22 games in, the team was 16-5-1. They finished the rest of the season 23-8.

Even with the recent success, run differential and the rise in confidence, it’s crucial for the Brown and Gold to not fall in the trap of underplaying opponents.

“No one is going to be taking us lightly and we can’t take any other team lightly,” Zane said. “We still have to come out and work as hard as possible every game.”

Rowan will stay put at home, finishing out its six-game home stretch with two doubleheaders against NJAC opponents. New Jersey City University comes in on Saturday, followed by Stockton University on Tuesday.

For comments/questions about this story, email sports@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

