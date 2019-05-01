Women’s track aims to repeat as NJAC champions this weekend

There’s a lesson to be learned in everything done in sports. Every result, no matter the score on the board, is a valuable learning experience.

Nobody understands that concept more than the women’s track and field coach Derick Adamson. He’s precise in his coaching, elaborating every Monday on how the previous meet can help the team moving forward.

The outcome of the meet means nothing. Win or loss, broken records or not, the season-long objective has been to gain experience and use it to grow personally.



Even at the world-famous Penn Relays, Adamson had this same approach. Of course, he praised how his team performed, in particular the 4×100 meter relay team of Sidney McLeod-Whitener, Aaniyah Robinson, Myiah Sturdivant and Darielle Cross that finished 30th in the college ranking. But the topic quickly shifted away from the times themselves.



“It’s an environment there that can really scare the living daylights out of you if you’re there for the first time,” Adamson said, highlighting the magnitude the meet historically holds. “The crowds there are so loud, but we need that experience, so that when we get on a big stage such as nationals we can handle it.”



Learning experiences aren’t just about fixing your mistakes or improving your techniques and running faster times. Sometimes learning experiences are just that: experiences.

It’s obvious that the NJAC Championships are huge, as is Nationals. That’s why getting through the Penn Relays was so important. Underclassmen have to get used to the pressure and feeling that these events bring along with them. It’s not like the Oscar Moore Invitational.



Last year, the team won its sixth conference title with seven first place finishes, including a win for the 4×100 meter relay team. This year’s NJAC Championships will be held at Stockton University on Saturday and Sunday.

