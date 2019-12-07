The Rowan women’s basketball team is off to a blistering start this season with a 5-1 record and 2-0 overall in the the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). Their only loss coming against Widener in overtime.

Despite the strong start, the team has struggled in one facet of the game: shooting.

The team shot just 32% from the field against Rutgers-Camden, including just 37% from the three-point line. The team still scored 82 in the victory, which Head Coach Demetrius Poles attributed to the importance of great defensive play from the team.

“The offense in the game came off of the defense,” Poles said. “It was great. My worry, if it was a worry, is probably the half-court set offense. Not moving as much as we should be, moving a bit harder off screens and cuts. I’m not worried about the 32%, because it came off the defense. But we do have to be more efficient in half-court offense.”

In their second of five straight games against NJAC opponents, the team had a similar performance against TCNJ. With a shooting percentage of just 35.1% and 18.7% from three (3-18), the team once again had to create offense from the defensive end.

Freshman guard Nicole Mallard said that she isn’t worried about the team’s recent shooting performance.

“It just shows that we have people who can come off the bench and contribute,” Mallard said. “We aren’t worried, we’re just gonna keep shooting and keep getting at it.”

With the back-to-back wins in the NJAC, a typical team may be relieved of some of their nerves about a long stretch of games. However, the Profs aren’t ready to say that their nerves have been relieved.

“Not for me,” Mallard said. “[In the] NJAC, every game is a competition no matter where you’re ranked. Everyone wants to win the NJAC because the tournament is one and done, so all the game are important for your ranking. It doesn’t really ease my nerves.”

Poles echoed the same sentiment as his starting guard.

“It doesn’t really relieve anything,” Poles said. “We know it’s going to be a challenge but we’re up for the challenge. It’s always great to get the first win out the way, that’s a relief. We have to get back at it Saturday against Jersey City, but we have our dukes up. We’re ready to fight.”

The Profs see their next game action on Saturday taking on New Jersey City University at home. Jersey City is currently 1-4 and 0-2 in the NJAC.

