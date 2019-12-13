Every Whit Way: Episode 9 – Concerning the mental health crisis both at Rowan University and in the US

News broke on Thursday, December 5, of a Rowan student’s alleged fall from the parking garage on Rowan Boulevard. The news sent shockwaves across Rowan University, in a community already reeling from three suicide deaths throughout the semester.

During the week, Rowan students expressed their frustration with both the Wellness Center and the administration online; as many believed Rowan isn’t doing enough in tackling the growing mental health crisis within its students student body.

Realizing this, the Every Whit Way crew sat down with the director of the Wellness Center, Scott Woodside, and discussed with him what the university is doing in addressing the issue of the mental health crisis at Rowan. Later on, the guys examine the state of mental health in the country and the context surrounding the crisis itself.

If you are struggling with any of this information, you can speak with a counselor at the Wellness Center at 856-256-4333. They also have 24/7 counseling at 856-256-4922.

If you are in a suicidal crisis or emotional distress, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK), available 24/7.

For last week's episode, click here. You can also find us on Spotify!

For comments/questions about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline

