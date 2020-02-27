Whit Sports Radio: Feb. 26, 2020; Rowan winter sports are dominating

By
Vince Scian
-
0
220
Image by Sports Editor / Vince Scian

A weekly show to talk Rowan and national sports updates, news and stories. Presented by The Whit, Rowan’s student newspaper since 1938

-Rowan Sports Recap

   -Women’s basketball is going to the NJAC final

   -Men’s and women’s swimming wins at METs

   -Men’s track & field wins the NJAC

-Wilder v. Fury 2

-Six Astros have been hit by pitches already

-The NFL’s new CBA proposal

-Luis Severino is getting Tommy John surgery

-Maria Sharapova retires at 32

For comments/questions about this story, email sports@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

