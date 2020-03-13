Pineiro: Softball heads to Florida for spring break

As I pack and prepare for my spring break trip to Florida tomorrow morning, I am anxious. I am excited to be in the warmth and play softball under the palm trees. On the other hand, I am anxious to walk through the airport and sit on a plane for two hours with all of the coronavirus talk going on. It is a sticky situation.

I have been looking forward to this trip for the past week and I would be upset if it got cancelled. There were many rumors involving this trip. One day I would hear that there is a good chance we aren’t going and then the next day I would hear that it’s 100% on. Tuesday afternoon, the Director of Athletics, Dr. John Giannini talked to my entire team and told us that they wouldn’t put us at risk. Furthermore, he stated that it was safe for us to go and to enjoy our trip.

This is my first season as a Prof and my first time traveling to Florida with this team. I wouldn’t want to miss this experience, but I would be lying if I said I didn’t have concerns in the back of my mind. Tomorrow when I get to the airport, I will most likely stay in one spot and try not to be all over the place. I am going to do the things that I would normally do to stay clear of anything.

Many people have approached me and were surprised that we were still traveling to Florida. With the extension of spring break because of the coronavirus, many people thought that would affect us traveling, but it didn’t. Overall, I truly hope this trip goes smoothly and there are no issues involving the coronavirus, or any type of sickness. I don’t want to have to regret this trip.

