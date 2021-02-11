On Monday, Feb. 8, Rowan University’s Student Government Association (SGA) held its bi-weekly Senate hearing.

Student Trustee Kyle Perez provided a recap of last week’s board of trustee’s Budget and Finance Committee meeting.

“One of the action items they brought up was a resolution for tuition/fees freeze for the next academic year. The administration said they aren’t comfortable raising tuition if the services we received this year are similar to next year. That tuition freeze will be going up to the board at the Feb. 17 Board of Trustee’s Tuition Hearing Meeting,” said Perez.

Perez also provided senators with a recap of last week’s Academic and Student Affairs Committee meeting, where he heard from Rowan’s future Institute of Cannabis Research, Policy and Workforce Development.

“With legalization coming down the pipeline in New Jersey, Rowan really wants to set its foot in this place and educate the future leaders of that industry,” said Perez.

Alternate Student Trustee Samatha Bollendorf announced that Rowan University had resumed its enhanced cleaning contract for in-person classes. Bollendorf also informed senators of the completion of the College of Engineering’s Cold Spray Lab.

“The cold spray booth, a $14 million project in Engineering Hall, is complete, and students will have access to it through educational projects for future use,” said Ballendorf.

The Advanced Materials & Manufacturing Institute (AMMI) and the Henry M. Rowan College of Engineering’s state-of-the-art Cold Spray Lab is located on the first floor of Rowan Hall (room 145).

The Advanced Materials & Manufacturing Institute (AMMI) and the Henry M. Rowan College of Engineering’s state-of-the-art Cold Spray Lab. – Photo via Rowan.edu

According to Rowan University, the new lab allows for revolutionary production, protection and restoration for a wide range of applications related to the aerospace, automotive, ship, biomedical and electronics industries.

The Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Academic Affairs Matthew Beck announced that the Spring SGA Scholarships are open now. There are 25 possible scholarships that total $35,000.

“If you are going to apply for the higher scholarships, you need a letter of recommendation, which you should start as soon as possible. Applications close on March 14,” he said.

Students can apply for the scholarships through Rowan Campus Labs.

If students have academic concerns they want Provost Anthony Lowman to see, Beck encourages them to email him at SGAAcademic@rowan.edu, which he will show the Provost at his next meeting on Friday, Feb. 12.

AVP of Diversity and Inclusion Ayala Gedeon announced a “fireside chat” with Sunny Hostin, the co-host on ABC’s morning talk show The View and the senior legal correspondent analyst for ABC News.

Students have until Feb. 22 to RSVP to the event by emailing Events and Special Projects Manager Marie Polk at polk@rowan.edu. The event is on March 2 at 1:30 p.m. via Webex.

AVP of Public Relations and Special Events Camryn Hadley reminded seniors to RSVP for the 2021 commencement ceremony by March 3. The in-person commencement will take place May 10-14 and follows last year’s graduation ceremonies’ fragmented method.

AVP of University Advancement Joe Frascella announced Rowan’s annual Can the Van is on March 23 this year.

“We will also be celebrating The SHOP’s fourth birthday, which is amazing because they have done some great things for our students and will continue to do so,” said Frascella.

In addition, he emphasized the importance of seniors applying for graduation by Feb. 26 via self-service banner.

“Make sure you apply to graduate, which is separate from applying for the commencement ceremony. Do it by Feb. 26, which is the hard deadline. You need to apply to graduate before then or you do not get your degree. Please make sure you get it done and pass on the message,” he said.

Emily McGrath, a junior political science major at Rowan University and vice president of Rowan College Democrats, won the SGA election for the SGA commissioner of community standards. McGrath also previously served on the board of commissioners in 2020.

“One of the things I took away from serving on the board of commissioners last year is just how important the transparency is for clubs, SGA and the general student public to know exactly what’s going on and to keep those standards high,” said McGrath. “One of the things I would bring to the table is that understanding and better communication between SGA, so people know exactly what we do and how well thought out it is.”

