MultimediaPhotography Spring Has Sprung at Rowan University By Alex Rossen - March 12, 2021 0 219 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter These flowers are doing their first sun salutations of the spring. - Multimedia Editor / Alex Rossen This anonymous chalk artist has a message for you: “Stay fresh.” – Multimedia Editor / Alex Rossen With the weather getting warmer, these geese are getting ready to do a couple laps around the Engineering Pond. – Multimedia Editor / Alex Rossen This tree is soaking up the sun as the leaves blow in the brisk breeze. – Multimedia Editor / Alex Rossen Spring is blessing Rowan’s campus with clear blue skies and the sun shining down on Hawthorne Hall. – Multimedia Editor / Alex Rossen