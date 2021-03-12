Spring Has Sprung at Rowan University

Alex Rossen
Spring is in the air and flowers are once again in bloom! Photo via multimedia editor/Alex Rossen
These flowers are doing their first sun salutations of the spring. - Multimedia Editor / Alex Rossen
This anonymous chalk artist has a message for you: “Stay fresh.” – Multimedia Editor / Alex Rossen
With the weather getting warmer, these geese are getting ready to do a couple laps around the Engineering Pond. – Multimedia Editor / Alex Rossen
This tree is soaking up the sun as the leaves blow in the brisk breeze. – Multimedia Editor / Alex Rossen
Spring is blessing Rowan’s campus with clear blue skies and the sun shining down on Hawthorne Hall. – Multimedia Editor / Alex Rossen

