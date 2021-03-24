SGA Senate Announces Next Phase of Rowan’s Sustainability Master Plan and Student Organization Rollover Funds

Rowan University’s Student Government Association (SGA) met on Monday, March 22 to discuss the next phase of Rowan’s sustainability master plan and student organization rollover funds.

SGA Student Trustee Kyle Perez announced that SGA made progress with Rowan’s sustainability master plan, and they are meeting on Wednesday to discuss the next phase.

Currently, Rowan’s sustainability master plan features three phases, all aimed at assessing and developing a framework to make Rowan University a green-conscious campus.

According to the master plan, an existing conditions assessment was conducted by Buro Happold, an engineering consulting firm. It included a review of energy and waste consumption, waste generation on campus, a list of currently tracked metrics and a qualitative assessment of existing sustainability initiatives and Rowan programs.

“We are excited because we are going to kick start the next phase of the master plan, which will involve students in the process,” Perez said.

Perez also announced that the Flexible Work Committee is building a survey to gauge student satisfaction with campus services like the Wellness Center, Rec Center, student life and academic and disability services. The survey will go out to student emails in the coming weeks.

Executive Vice President Sam Mardini announced a new SGA bylaw change which passed the SGA executive board and is up for a vote from senators at the next SGA senate hearing.

“The Decharterment Process Bylaw change passed the executive board, and next week we may vote on it at the senate. It basically overhauls the decharterment process a little bit so it takes less time at the senate meetings,” Mardini said.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Fiona Hughes also announced that the Student Financial Control Board (SFCB) approved a rollover for club funds this year.

“This means we will allow student organizations to roll over funds they have in their budget from this year. Typically, the SGA would wipe out any excess funds of the fiscal year, but this year we [will] allow it to roll over to next year. An email will go out with an expense report you need to fill out,” Hughes said.

Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Academic Affairs and future SGA president Mathew Beck announced a date for the SGA scholarship decisions.

“The SGA Scholarship applications are now closed; my goal is to have all decisions out by May 7, at the end of the semester,” Beck said.

AVP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Ayala Gedeon announced some DEI events students could attend including the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Summit which occurred on March 23.

Future DEI events include the panel “COVID-19, Africa, and the Diaspora” on March 24 and the Redefining Title IX Student Summit on April 23.

AVP of Facilities Liam Cutri-French announced the Glassboro-Camden Line Resolution, which passed at the senate meeting. The resolution signifies the approval for the construction project from Rowan SGA.

Cutri-French also announced that he is working on a resolution that would make Rowan Boulevard a pedestrian-only street.

“It explores the feasibility of making Rowan Boulevard a pedestrian-only street either permanently or semi-permanently, similar to what we saw in the summer and fall when outdoor dining was particularly important,” Cutri-French said.

AVP of Public Relations and Special Events Camryn Hadley announced that Back to the Boro, Rowan’s community service volunteer day, will be held on April 25 this year.

“It will be drive-through style, so you and your group should arrive in one car wearing a mask. You will get your assignment, as well as any tools you may need and a complimentary t-shirt,” Hadley said. “It’s community-based, so we will be going to places like residential houses, parks and animal shelters. Those signups are due April 7.”

Hadley also reminded senators that commencement regalia is available for online orders and that in-person orders will begin on March 25.

AVP of Student Affairs Jason Brooks updated senators on commuter parking credits.

“For all of our commuters, you should have received an email last Friday stating that the university has agreed to issue credits for parking permits this year,” Brooks said. “If you are a commuter student and you purchased a permit and haven’t received credit, you should reach out to parking@rowan.edu.”

