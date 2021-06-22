MultimediaPhotographyUncategorized Black and Brilliant Events Team Organizes Glassboro’s Second Annual Juneteenth Commemoration By Nathan Morris - June 22, 2021 0 177 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter A young couple listens to the Juneteenth keynote speech, given by guest speaker Nurah Muhammad. Photo via staff photographer/Nathan Morris Keynote Speaker Nurah Muhammad gives her speech. She is joined by her son behind her. Photo via staff photographer/Nathan Morris Sherry Busby sings the Black National Anthem. A crowd is gathered to raise their fists as she sings. Photo via staff photographer/Nathan Morris A young girl gets her face painted during the event. Photo via staff photographer/Nathan Morris The family of NFL athlete and Glassboro native Cory Clement – (from left to right) his father Steve, his brother Stephen and his mother Latanya. His parents both spoke at the event. Photo via staff photographer/Nathan Morris Members of Rowan University’s Atomik Legacy Dance Crew. Photo via staff photographer/Nathan Morris A young boy and girl enjoy the Juneteenth celebration together. Photo via staff photographer/Nathan Morris Share this:FacebookTwitterTumblrPrintEmail Related