Rowan Men’s Indoor Track & Field Competes in Their First Meet Since 2020

The Rowan men’s indoor track season is officially underway for the first time since the 2019-2020 season.

The team ran at its first meet on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Fastrack Seas but there was no team scoring at the meet, only individual.

Nana Agyemang, a freshman, won the long jump with a distance of 7.01 meters while Jake Kolodziej, a sophomore, won the 800-meter race with a time of 1:55.75. Jah’mere Beasley, a sophomore, took second in the 200 meters with a time of 22.12 seconds.

Agyemang also took home a weekly conference honor with Agyemang being named New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Men’s Field Athlete of the Week. Amara Conte, a freshman, was also named NJAC Men’s Track & Field Rookie of the Week.

“We were happy with their fast starts,” Head Coach Dustin Dimit said. “We obviously always find room for improvement but both of those guys [Conte and Agyemang] were very good for us last spring so we expect a lot out of them.”

Coach Dimit said they were very excited for the indoor track season to return and also highlighted the team’s hard work to get here.

”Multiple coaches came up to me and said how crazy it is to be back because it feels like it was so long ago,” Coach Dimit said. “It feels really good to be back there and get to compete and remember how to run on a smaller, banked indoor track and the guys have worked extremely hard and have a lot of hope this season.”

The team looks to achieve a lot this move forward with from the spring semester and their previous training.

“The expectations are for us to win conferences and compete well or win regionals,” Coach Dimit said. “The main focus for this group though is to win our first National title and we’ve been close before but now we’ve brought in some new guys that can help put us in that position.”

To this, the Profs’ will utilize their past experience and history to progress.

“With the depth of this team we won’t have to run our top guys as often as other teams so they’ll be ready for the end of the season and will allow others on the team to score points,” Coach Dimit said. “The experience we have, even with the younger guys who only got to run last Spring, is great because it’s the same atmosphere and preparation and they understand the moment that they are in.”

The team has a long layoff as they don’t compete again until Jan. 21 and Coach Dimit believes that this could be good for them.

“We train all fall and our first meet is always like a checkpoint to see where we are and what we need to do to improve,” Dimit said. “We also will come back a little earlier this year so we will have about two weeks on campus to improve and get ourselves ready for later meets in February and March.”

The team won’t be back in action until the Jan. 21 New York City Gotham Cup held at the Ocean Breeze Complex in Staten Island, NY.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

