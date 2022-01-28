Delaware Blue Coats Kick Off Their Three-Game Home Stand With a Victory

On Thursday night, Jan. 27, the Delaware Blue Coats kicked off a three-game weekend at the Chase Fieldhouse with a matchup against the Greensboro Swarm.

With the help of big man Paul Reed, the Blue Coats were able to start their home stretch off right when they outlasted the Swarm 106-94. Reed’s contribution of 28 points and 14 rebounds were key in this tight game.

“Paul [Reed], he’s always big for us,” Shamorie Ponds, fellow Blue Coats’ teammate, said. “I mean, he always bags a lot of rebounds. He’s one of the main focal points [of the team].”

The game started with the Swarm taking an 8-2 lead over an icy Blue Coats team that could not connect on many of their first attempts. Once Delaware finally found their footing, they went on a 22-0 run and ended the first quarter up by 15.

This would be the end of their outright dominance, however, because Greensboro would use the next three quarters to try and take back their original lead.

Their comeback attempt began in the second quarter when they outscored the Blue Coats by seven and brought the score to 53-45. This momentum continued into the third quarter, but they never built up enough to regain control of the game.

Blue Coats’ Aaron Henry credited his team’s ability to hold off their opponents to their mindset and chemistry on the court.

“We know what this team is capable of,” Henry said. “We were locked in on both sides of the floor and I think we do a good job at being connected on both sides of the floor and we’re just really in sync.”

Henry also commented on his teammate Paul Reed’s big performance for the night and how he is a vital part of their lineup.

“He’s big for us,” Henry said. “You know he has been up and down between the [Philadelphia] 76ers and us, and when he comes down he’s aggressive on the boards and on the defensive end.”

Reed and the rest of the Blue Coats will have to keep up their high-level play, as this is only the beginning of their weekend. The crew still has two more games in this short, four-day span, and Ponds explained that what they do off the court will help them during this stretch.

“Getting the proper rest,” Ponds said. “I mean, that’s well needed. We have three games in four days, so just getting the proper rest and our bodies right. Getting fluids in our bodies and just staying locked in.”

Delaware will play the second game of their three-game home stand on Friday, Jan. 28, when the College Park Skyhawks come to town to try to break the Blue Coats’ current five-game winning streak.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

