Molly Green is Already a Star for Rowan Women’s Lacrosse

So far this season, the Rowan women’s lacrosse team has seen several players put together strong campaigns to start the year.

Ashley Lechliter, Elise Cohan, and Chloe Shea are all familiar names at the attack position that have shown up for the Profs both this season and in years past. However, one new name that has quickly become a major piece on the team has been freshman attack Molly Green.

Green has kickstarted her career by starting in each of Rowan’s nine games this season and has made an impact in each of those outings. Throughout those games, she has scored 11 total goals; her shots on goal percentage currently sits at .588 on the season.

It was clear that Green would be a focal point of the Profs’ offensive core this season, as she came out of the gates with a big game in her debut.

On Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, she scored two goals in her first collegiate game against Ursinus College in a 17-6 victory. Three games later, she recorded her first hat trick, which included the game-winner, against Washington (Md.) College on Wednesday, March 9.

While she has certainly been a goal-producing machine so far into the season, her coaches believe that she brings much more to the table than scoring.

“Molly is everywhere and does everything,” Head Coach Lindsay Delaney said. “She is calm under pressure, has a high level of thinking in the moment, and can execute against anyone. She is great.”

Coach Delaney’s belief in Green’s abilities is echoed by the role that she has given the freshman on the field, as Green is often the one who tunes up the offensive sets. She has essentially become the team’s point guard on offense.

While she has built herself a strong offensive reputation, it is not the only part of her game that Green has performed well in. On defense, she has caused 14 turnovers at various points around the field. Additionally, she leads her entire team in ground balls picked up with 22 on the season.

The draw control game is also an area where Green has excelled, as she has solidified herself as a part of the center battle rotation. So far this year, she has claimed a team-high 25 draw controls.

The numbers that Green has put up have already earned her three New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Rookie of the Week awards before conference play has even begun.

While the production is certainly impressive, Green credits her teammates and the culture of the program for her early success.

“Everyone here is great,” Green said. “Everybody is so nice, and we are such a close group. I have friendships with fifth years to freshmen, and everybody loves each other. It definitely makes it easy for you to get on the field and play with your best friends.”

With Green only nine games into her career, Rowan lacrosse fans are bound to be treated to more big games from her in the future. However, she is already setting the bar high for herself with big expectations this season.

“We want to win the NJAC, and then go on to win a national championship,” Green said.

With the season only about halfway through, only time will tell whether Green and her teammates will be able to accomplish those goals. However, Green’s achievements on the field this season are beginning to brew something special within the Rowan women’s lacrosse program.

