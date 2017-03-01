Suspects caught by Rowan Police after assault near Wellness Center

Three suspects were identified and arrested by Rowan’s Department of Public Safety after investigations of a robbery were conducted, which occurred on Route 322 near Winans Hall on Feb. 5, according to a Rowan Advisory email sent out to students yesterday.

As reported in an earlier story by The Whit, three black male suspects robbed two Rowan students outside of Winans Hall. One of suspects was armed with a handgun and assaulted one of the victims, Assistant Vice President Emergency Management Coordinator, Mike Kantner, confirmed.

Two of the assailants were minors, one 16 years old and another 17 years old, with the third suspect, Zhyace Gilmore, being age 18. All three live in Sicklerville and were charged with numerous criminal counts, including first-degree armed robbery and third-degree aggravated assault, according information provided by Kantner.

Formal charges and arrests were made last week with the final suspect placed into custody on Feb. 24, Kantner said in a statement over email.

“Our detectives are very proactive and developed leads from the get go,” Kantner said. “We take incidents like this very seriously and we’ll investigate them to the fullest.”

For comments/questions about this story, email news@thewhitonline.com or tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

