This Friday, Sept. 21, Rowan Alternative Music will hold their first show of the year outside of Business Hall on the green at 5:00 p.m. Bands will start performing at 5:30 p.m. The show has four bands playing: the headliner Dentist, as well as Afloat, Sugar Trip and Aw Shucks.

“This is the first of many shows we have planned for the year and we are super excited for everyone to see what we have planned,” said Rowan Alternative Music’s President junior music industry major Lily Stabile.

The four bands performing are all from NJ and all have alternative sounds. The headliner, Dentist, is a surf rock band from Asbury Park, N.J. who have been credited as one of the top 10 bands at 2018’s South by SouthWest music festival by Mercury News. Afloat, whose members are students of Rowan University, performs self-described “sad girl rock,” as can be heard on songs such as “Pulling Teeth.” Meanwhile, both Sugar Trip and Aw Shucks have an indie-rock vibe with heavy-leaning on guitar riffs for melody.

“Rowan Alt started out as a Facebook page and has grown into a chartered club on campus,” Stabile said. “We have grown and only look to grow even more as the year continues. We all have such a passion for music and we want to grow an alternative music scene here at Rowan as much as we can. Everyone can connect to music and that’s what we are trying to do – connect with people who love music.”

The club’s vice president, junior music industry Gabriella Bruckner, discussed the atmosphere of the club’s bi-weekly Wednesday meetings.

“The meetings are really laid back and we all have a good time talking about what’s going on in the club, music, etc,” Bruckner said. “In the past we have had meetings where we’ve played music trivia, Guitar Hero and just discussed music. If people have a passion for music, this is their club.”

When talking about shows from over last year, Bruckner was very excited.

“We had a ton of shows last year that were so much fun,” she said. “we had a Halloween show and a Valentine’s Day show with awesome bands. My favorite shows are our Rowan Alt Unplugged shows, where members of the club sign up to perform their own material. It’s so cool to see how talented everyone really is.”

The show is free to the public, but the club welcomes donations. The show will also feature raffles, and food for sale.

Get a preview of some of the music before you hear it at the show:

For questions/comments about this story, email arts@thewhitonline.com or tweet @thewhitonline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

