VIDEO: Wellness Center Provides Asymptomatic Testing

With COVID-19 still spreading throughout the country, the Wellness Center is giving students asymptomatic tests in order to detect the virus before they even start showing symptoms.

The testing is free and available to both on-campus and off-campus students and employees. On-campus students, athletes and performing arts students will be tested on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will get information from their Rowan email account with a designated day to come in for their bi-weekly test.

Off-campus students and employees will be tested on Tuesdays from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Registrants can use their ProfLink account to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins are not allowed.

