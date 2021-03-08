MultimediaPhotography Local Artist Robert P. Tucker Flushes Away Traditional Art Styles By Alex Rossen - March 8, 2021 0 229 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Robert P. Tucker, a Glassboro State alum, "posing" in front of one out of the 13 toilets in his "sculpture garden." - Multimedia Editor / Alex Rossen Tucker used to maintain his garden by cutting the grass, but his lawnmower broke. Now the grass is taller than some of the toilets. – Multimedia Editor / Joel VazquezTucker’s garden does not discriminate. No matter the size or the color, all toilets are welcome here. – Multimedia Editor / Joel Vazquez All these toilets were previously owned (and used). Tucker rescues these toilets from the dumpster and displays them for everyone to see. – Multimedia Editor / Alex Rossen “I have never seen anybody do a sculpture garden out of this material. So I did it,” said Robert P. Tucker. – Multimedia Editor / Joel VazquezTucker’s garden has received some criticism from a few “art critics” but he says “I love my sculpture.” – Multimedia Editor / Alex Rossen For comments/questions about this story, tweet @TheWhitOnline.