SGA Senate Meeting Announces Newly Petitioned Clubs, Event Updates

The Rowan University Student Government Association (SGA) met again virtually on Monday, March 8, for their bi-weekly senate meeting.

During the meeting, the SGA announced that the Rowan Center for Holocaust, Genocide and Human Rights (RCHGHR) is officially a petitioned organization on campus.

The RCHGHR states that its mission is to spread awareness of the Holocaust and other genocides or human rights issues to Rowan students. One of their events on campus included bringing in a survivor of the Rwandan genocide to speak about their experiences directly to the students.

Sam Mardini, the SGA executive vice president, announced the Club of the Month was the Arabic Culture Club (ACC). This month, the ACC donated over 500 food cans to The Shop, Rowan’s first on-campus food pantry and resource center. Mardini reminded senators that they could nominate their clubs on ProfLink to be up for Club of the Month.

Chief Financial Officer Fiona Hughes also announced that the budget hearings are scheduled to start on March 22.

“If you want a time slot, you need your budgeter to sign up now. Most of our time slots are filling up,” Hughes said.

Matthew Beck, assistant vice president (AVP) of student affairs, noted that over 650 responses were received regarding the course delivery survey. This survey allows the university to gather information on how to deliver courses next semester regarding hybrid and in-person courses. The feedback will go directly to the office of the university provost.

Beck announced that Rowan would be offering virtual advising services to help with registration next semester for freshmen and sophomore students on the days that registration opens for the respective classes. Beck also stated that there is an additional day for priority registration. The University Advising Services provides the program and it is a great chance for volunteering and “picking up volunteer hours you might need,” Beck said.

He also mentioned his upcoming meeting on Friday, March 12, with Provost Anthony Lowman. Any concerns that students would like to be raised to Lowman can be sent to Beck via his email, SGAAcademic@rowan.edu, by Friday.

AVP of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Ayala Gedeon thanked everyone for the fireside chat featuring Sunny Hostin, calling the event “a huge success.”

She also announced that the SGA is looking to expand Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) representation and participation within the organization and is working with the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to do so.

“We want to encourage students from these backgrounds to participate in SGA,” Gedeon said.

Liam Cutri-French, the AVP of facilities and operations, talked about sustainability initiatives on campus this semester. “We’ve jump-started a sustainability master plan,” Cutri-French announced, speaking to a plan developed by REAL, Rowan Facilities and Rowan Thrive.

You can email Liam at SGAfacilities@rowan.edu to get involved with the project, which will “give you a say in the future of sustainability on Rowan’s campus,” as Cutri-French said.

Joe Frascella, AVP of university advancement, said that the donations are now being accepted for the senior class gift. “If this is something that you’re available to do, please consider donating. If you donate 50 cents, if you donate a penny, we’ll appreciate it all the same.”

Frascella also said that the yearly Can the Van event is coming up on March 23 and will be part of celebrating the fourth birthday of The Shop on campus.

AVP of Public Relations Camryn Hadley announced an update on Rowan’s annual Back to the Boro event, held on April 24-25.

“We’re looking into hybrid options as well so everyone can feel safe,” Hadley said, speaking of ways for everyone to be able to participate in the event despite the ongoing pandemic.

