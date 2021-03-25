Since March 16, 2020 life for Rowan students has changed drastically. Let’s take a look at some of the best and worst news stories of the past year.
- Extended Spring Break Begins (March 16, 2020): Rowan students would not return until fall.
- Professor Produces 20 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer for Cooper (April 2020): Assistant Professor of Chemistry James Grinias and his wife Dr. Kaitlin Grinias met the demand for sanitizer during a nationwide shortage.
- Commencement Goes Virtual (May 8, 2020): “Mythbusters” star and engineer Adam Savage delivered the 2020 commencement address – virtually.
- Black Student Union Hosts Juneteenth Protest/Celebration (June 19, 2020) In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Rowan’s Black Student Union gathered for peaceful protest.
- Rowan Holds Graduation Amidst COVID (July 2020): Roughly 1,800 graduates of Rowan University attended in-person ceremonies on July 14, 15 and 16. With the 13 ceremonies fragmented into three days, students and their families had room to breathe.
- Fall Sports Postponed Until 2021 (July 28, 2020): The New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) announced that they would be postponing all fall season sports.
- #RowanVotes Campus-Wide Initiative Hosts Voter Registration Booth (Sept. 22, 2020): A voter registration booth stood outside the Chamberlain Student Center.
- Eight Students Face Charges in Drug Bust (Sept. 30, 2020): According to the GPD, searches yielded a total of 21 pounds of raw marijuana, 1.65 pounds of THC wax, THC edibles, prescription medications and suspected LSD.
- Dr. Harold Connolly Leads Asteroid Science on NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission (Oct. 21, 2020): Rowan University’s geology department chair Dr. Harold Connolly invited his students and fellow faculty to watch the successful asteroid sample mission of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft.
- Rowan WOCA Organizes “Say Her Name” March in Glassboro (Oct. 23, 2020): Rowan’s Women of Color Alliance (WOCA) gathered in front of Glassboro Town Square’s fountain, where they organized a “Say Her Name” march in honor of Breonna Taylor.
- Glassboro Mayor Announces Reduced Staffing Procedures (Nov. 17, 2020): Glassboro Mayor John E. Wallace III announced reduced staffing procedures for Glassboro’s municipal buildings open to traffic amidst rising COVID-19 cases.
- Athletic Director John Giannini Announces Return of Rowan Sports (Feb. 23, 2021): Rowan University will finally have their athletes back in action for the spring sports season. The announcement was made by Athletic Director Dr. John Giannini.
- Rowan and Cooper Medical Researchers Delve Into the Weeds of Cannabis, Cannabinoid Products (Feb. 2021): Rowan University’s Institute for Cannabis Research announced collaboration with various university branches to discover and provide valuable information regarding the national cannabis conversation.
- The University of the Future, Online (Feb. 23, 2021): Rowan University recently released “The University of the Future,” a 20-page roadmap of the institution’s aspirations moving forward past the pandemic and into the next generation of higher education.
