Since March 16, 2020 life for Rowan students has changed drastically. Let’s take a look at some of the best and worst news stories of the past year.

Extended Spring Break Begins (March 16, 2020): Rowan students would not return until fall.

Professor Produces 20 Gallons of Hand Sanitizer for Cooper (April 2020): Assistant Professor of Chemistry James Grinias and his wife Dr. Kaitlin Grinias met the demand for sanitizer during a nationwide shortage.

Commencement Goes Virtual (May 8, 2020): “Mythbusters” star and engineer Adam Savage delivered the 2020 commencement address – virtually.

Black Student Union Hosts Juneteenth Protest/Celebration (June 19, 2020) In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Rowan’s Black Student Union gathered for peaceful protest.

Rowan Holds Graduation Amidst COVID (July 2020): Roughly 1,800 graduates of Rowan University attended in-person ceremonies on July 14, 15 and 16. With the 13 ceremonies fragmented into three days, students and their families had room to breathe.

Fall Sports Postponed Until 2021 (July 28, 2020): The New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) announced that they would be postponing all fall season sports.

#RowanVotes Campus-Wide Initiative Hosts Voter Registration Booth (Sept. 22, 2020): A voter registration booth stood outside the Chamberlain Student Center.

Eight Students Face Charges in Drug Bust (Sept. 30, 2020): According to the GPD, searches yielded a total of 21 pounds of raw marijuana, 1.65 pounds of THC wax, THC edibles, prescription medications and suspected LSD.

Dr. Harold Connolly Leads Asteroid Science on NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission (Oct. 21, 2020): Rowan University’s geology department chair Dr. Harold Connolly invited his students and fellow faculty to watch the successful asteroid sample mission of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft.

Rowan WOCA Organizes “Say Her Name” March in Glassboro (Oct. 23, 2020): Rowan’s Women of Color Alliance (WOCA) gathered in front of Glassboro Town Square’s fountain, where they organized a “Say Her Name” march in honor of Breonna Taylor.

Glassboro Mayor Announces Reduced Staffing Procedures (Nov. 17, 2020): Glassboro Mayor John E. Wallace III announced reduced staffing procedures for Glassboro’s municipal buildings open to traffic amidst rising COVID-19 cases.

Athletic Director John Giannini Announces Return of Rowan Sports (Feb. 23, 2021): Rowan University will finally have their athletes back in action for the spring sports season. The announcement was made by Athletic Director Dr. John Giannini.

Rowan and Cooper Medical Researchers Delve Into the Weeds of Cannabis, Cannabinoid Products (Feb. 2021): Rowan University’s Institute for Cannabis Research announced collaboration with various university branches to discover and provide valuable information regarding the national cannabis conversation.

The University of the Future, Online (Feb. 23, 2021): Rowan University recently released “The University of the Future,” a 20-page roadmap of the institution’s aspirations moving forward past the pandemic and into the next generation of higher education.

