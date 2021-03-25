Rowan Lacrosse Records Their First Win of the Season Against Kean with a Career Best Performance from Elise Cohan

Rowan women’s lacrosse saw their first win of the season against Kean University, with a final score of 18-6, bringing their record to 1-2 on the season.

“It’s the first time we’ve had the majority of our lineup together,” Head Coach Lindsay Delaney said.

“Due to injuries and other protocols, we haven’t had our full lineup, so although we were still missing a few defenders, it was the first time we had our entire offense together,” Delaney said.

Delaney believes this match was enough time for the team to get in the zone and focus on achieving their first win of the season.

“I feel like that was a game changer,” Delaney said. “I feel like we had more control and more experience.”

“On Saturday was the first time we had most of our experienced offensive players on the field, and it helped us transitionally, and it helped us maintain the ball,” Delaney said. “I think they made some positive changes from previous games.”

Junior attack Elise Cohan helped the Profs take the win for Saturday’s match by scoring a career-high six goals. By the end of the first half, Cohan had three goals that took the Profs ahead of Kean 11-4 at halftime.

Cohan’s all-star performance earned her the honor of being selected as the NJAC Offensive Player of the Week.

“Just knowing everyone supports me and supports each other, and the warm reaction really is a moment that you can’t get back, and it was a very special moment,” Cohan said.

This season is a great opportunity for Cohan to keep her momentum going, as last year she wasn’t able to play due to COVID-19 and an injury that kept her off the field.

Something that helps keep Cohan focused is knowing that her and her teammates are in control of how the game goes.

“I don’t really get stressed before games,” Cohan said. “As long as I’m doing my best, and everyone else follows and does their best, that’s all you can ask for, really.”

For Cohan, the changes the team experienced over the past year has created a different atmosphere that is working out for the better.

“I honestly think the pandemic has made us a better program,” Cohan said.

“It has made us have to work through and communicate through different situations and be around different people, so it honestly made us better coming out of it because of how much we’ve had to adjust and all of that,” Cohan said.

“We are just making the best out of everything that we can, and we’re grateful to just be able to play,” Cohan said.

Getting back out on the field and seeing success is something that Cohan and her teammates now know can change at any second.

“It’s always good to be on the field with your team, but this year is just a whole different feeling,” Cohan said.

“I feel like we have all had that feeling of nothing is really given anymore, we lost a whole season, and I think just going out there knowing what we have is each other, it just feels really good to go out and compete,” Cohan said.

“I think as long as our team remains bonded and we all respect each other and we all support each other through wins and losses and that bond doesn’t break, that’s all you can really ask for,” Cohan said.

The team lost their next game at Salisbury University on Wednesday 6-18, bringing their record to 1-3.

