The ability to focus on the process and putting trust into the hard work when it matters most is something all athletes strive for. For senior sprinter Hunter Barbieri, these qualities are a source of personal pride.

Barbieri is heading into his senior season at Rowan and is truly hoping for something special. He is a part of an electric 4×400 meter relay that is well equipped to continuously improve. Barbieri says that the goal for this relay every year is to get to nationals.

“Going to nationals is something we set out for ourselves every year,” Barbieri said. “And expect ourselves to work for.”

A key to this is the fact that Barbieri continued training during the summer and fall after the cancellation of last season.

“I was lucky enough to have access to a home gym and was able to put on about 15 pounds of muscle,” Barbieri said. “I also ran some distance, kept my head into knowing that I was going into my final season and gave it everything I had, leaving nothing behind with no questions asked.”

He’s especially determined to stay healthy this year after preparing to comeback from a knee injury he suffered last year. An important part of this is his mindset going into this season.

“It is the same as the team’s, we’re not sure what to expect race result-wise but we are excited to get back out there and compete,” he said. “We have good chemistry and everyone has been working hard and we hope the results will come with the work put in.”

Barbieri believes that his team is a motivating factor for his drive to be successful.

“The team is a really close group of guys with good, friendly relationships and no ego issues,” Barbieri said. “It’s a close knit group that appreciates each other and has great chemistry. We just try to go out there and win, but win or lose we try our best and try to have fun and stay focused on us.”

However, his biggest victories have been things he’s accomplished alone.

“[My greatest career achievement is] being an All-American [athlete] my freshman year and going to nationals twice. Those really set the bar for my goals in future years,” Barbieri said.

Barbieri is also a very accomplished student. Last year he was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society, received a New Jersey Athletic Conference All-Academic honorable mention and was named a Rowan Scholar-Athlete of Distinction. This commitment to his studies plays a major part in this is his time management.

“Mondays for me are usually just practicing, lifting and studying. Luckily I don’t have class so that gives me the free time for studying and other work,” he said. “Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are a little busy but I’m able to manage my workload and stay focused.”

Barbieri, though, is always focused on the team’s end goal.

“Everyone on the team looks stronger and you can tell they have been putting in the work,” Barbieri said. “The biggest goal this year that we are chasing is a team national championship and we are hoping that the work we put in will result in that.”

