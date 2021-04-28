Former Glassboro Police Chief, Franklin S. Brown Jr., Faces Charges After Allegedly Strangling Woman in Clayton, NJ

The former police chief of Glassboro, Franklin S. Brown Jr., 53, faces aggravated assault charges following a domestic violence report in his residence in Clayton, NJ, on April 11. The charges include aggravated assault for allegedly threatening to kill a woman and strangling her.

Details on the case are limited; The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office and the Glassboro Police Department did not respond to any questions. However, according to court records, Brown is scheduled to appear for his first date in Superior Court in Gloucester County on May 20.

The Clayton police were called to an alleged domestic violence incident at his home on South Broad Street. According to the police, they observed redness around the woman’s neck, and there was a lump on the back of her head. According to the woman, she was thrown to the ground by Brown, and he got on top of her. The identity of the victim is unconfirmed at this moment.

According to the police’s statement, Brown allegedly placed his hands around her neck and threatened to kill her. The woman also threw a cocktail shaker at his head.

Brown began his career with the Glassboro Police Department in October of 1991. He subsequently moved up the ranks and became the first person in the agency to hold every rank within the department. He became the Glassboro police chief in May 2017, retiring in 2019. Brown then began working as the city administrator for Woodbury. According to the Mayor of Woodbury, Peg Sickel, Brown resigned from the position, per the advice of the city solicitor.

