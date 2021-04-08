The women’s track and field team continued their season at the Oscar Moore Invitational, carrying their momentum from last week.

Senior Nicole Notarianni is quickly emerging as a standout for the squad, picking up her second consecutive victory in the 100m hurdles with a time of 15.04.

Junior Promise Fadahunsi is certainly showing promise in her own right, placing third in the 100m dash and fourth in the 200m dash with times of 12.93 and 26.48 respectively.

The 4x400m relay was another source of excellence for the squad, with sophomores Amanthy Sosa Caceres, Kat Pedersen, Robin Collura and senior Kari DiTonno taking third with a solid time of 4:12.64.

The field events proved to be equally fruitful for the Profs, especially for junior Makayla Taylor. Her 11.32m shot put clinched her the victory in the event. Taylor’s incredible performance did not stop there as she also earned a second and third place finish in the discus and hammer events.

Senior Olivia Scattergood perfectly complemented Taylor’s outing, tossing out a 43.31m hammer and a 36.86m discus. Those throws were good enough for second and third place in their respective events, solidifying a strong Rowan presence at the top of the pack.

A few Profs were able to soar to new heights, including DiTonno. Her pole vault of 2.89m was good for second place, with sophomore Kate Appleby-Wineberg finishing in fourth. DiTonno also finished third in the 400m hurdle, followed closely by junior Mahon McClenahan and freshman Livvy Stocklin in fourth and fifth.

Rounding out the jumps was Sophia Gresham, who locked down third place with a long jump of 4.55m. Amanda Burke also tied for fourth in the long jump, followed by Sosa Cacere in fourth place for the triple jump.

Rowan’s overall performance was well-rounded across all of the events, including in the long-distance sector. Freshmen Julianne Ferraro and Amanda McNally led the way in the 1500 meter run with a fourth and fifth place finish. The 400m dash saw Sosa Cacere and Pedersen finish in fifth and sixth, while the 800 meter event had sophomores Nicole Bertollo and Emily Rooney take sixth and seventh place. The javelin event saw sophomore Jess Rodgers and senior Jenna Wyshinski taking fourth and sixth place.

The women’s track and field team will be looking to push forward into the Bill Butler Invitational where yet another opportunity for greatness awaits.

