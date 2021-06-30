A New Miss New Jersey Was Crowned And It’s a Rowan Alum

With a slow return to normalcy, nothing beat the iconic Atlantic City boardwalk tradition of the Miss New Jersey pageant. Taking place just a couple of weekends ago, 32 contestants vied for the title of Miss New Jersey 2021.

The three-day event consists of two groups of 16 competing in different categories. The first night consisted of Group A competing in the onstage question and evening wear portions, and Group B performed their talents – including piano, dance, singing and the ukulele.

The second night, Group A performed the talent portion, and Group B competed in the onstage question and evening wear portions.

On Saturday, June 19, the final night of competition, the 32 contestants dwindled down to top 10, top 5 then, finally, a New Miss New Jersey was crowned. Former Miss Seashore Line Alyssa Sullivan won in her last year of eligibility.

You may have heard of Sullivan because she recently graduated Summa Cum Laude from Rowan University in 2020 with her bachelor’s degree in journalism. She currently works for the PHL17 news network, where she covers their “Down the Shore” series.

Sullivan, who resides at Cape May Courthouse, won in all aspects of the onstage competition, taking home the talent and social impact initiative/onstage interview awards. She will compete for the title of Miss America, hoping to break the “Curse of Bette Cooper,” in Mohegan Casino & Resort in Uncasville, Connecticut in December of this year.

This year’s pageant will mark Miss America’s 100th anniversary.

Besides preparing for the Miss America competition, the newly crowned Miss New Jersey will spend her reigning year promoting her social impact initiative, “Peer Challenge, Commit2Character.” This initiative discusses the importance of how every decision one makes determines their future, so they must work to build strong character. Sullivan will also spend her year promoting the Miss New Jersey Education Scholarship message.

On behalf of The Whit and the Rowan community, we wish Alyssa Sullivan, Miss New Jersey 2021, the best of luck as she prepares to compete for the title of Miss America 2021.

Find the complete list of winners from each night below:

Night 1 Talent Award (tie): Miss Garden State – Augostina Mallous

Night 1 Talent Award (tie): Miss Ramapo Valley – Ariela Pizza

Night 1 Interview/Social Impact Award: Miss Seashore Line – Alyssa Sullivan

Night 2 Talent Award: Miss Seashore Line – Alyssa Sullivan

Night 2 Interview/Social Impact Award: Miss Bergen County – Ria Gulati

Second Runner Up: Miss Garden State – Augostina Mallous

First Runner Up: Miss Seaside Counties – Thushara Korattyil

For more information on the Miss America 2.0 Organization and 2022 pageant, you can visit the website here.

