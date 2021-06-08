Rowan Campuses Forced to Evacuate During Bomb Threat Investigation

At 11:29 a.m. on June 8, Rowan University sent out an email to all students and staff stating, “Rowan Alert: Please evacuate all Rowan University campuses immediately. There is a bomb threat under investigation. More information to come.”

The Gloucester County 9-1-1 call center notified Rowan University that someone had called and placed a bomb threat. The call was received around 10:45 a.m., and indicated that numerous bombs had been placed around the university’s campuses in a variety of locations.

After communicating with the Office of the President, Rowan’s Department of Public Safety called for the immediate evacuation of the entire Rowan campus, including its facilities in Glassboro, Camden and Stratford.

The Rowan University police deemed the campuses safe for return at 1:50 p.m., according to the follow-up email sent to students and staff.

After reaching out to the Vice President for University Relations / University spokesperson Joe Cardona, it was noted that he has no additional information regarding the incident at this time.

In the follow-up email, the university also thanked the Gloucester County Office of Emergency Management and the Glassboro Police Department for their help, and suggests anyone with information about the threat to please contact the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at (856)-881-1500.

For comments/questions about this story, tweet @TheWhitOnline.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

