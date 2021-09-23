Rowan Football Heads to Salve Regina With Hopes of Their First Win

Rowan football’s hopes to put a tally in the win column with this Saturday’s matchup against Salve Regina University. It’s also another chance to garner game experience one last time in a game situation before the start of conference play.

Despite the winless start to the season, Head Coach Jay Accorsi is proud of his offense.

“I think offensively, they’ve progressed really nicely and have been able to score points and you know, move the ball around a little bit,” Accorsi said. “I think it’s just consistency, offensively, and that’s kind of being picky. You know, obviously Widener is 3-0 and obviously Springfield played Union really tough, who is nationally ranked. So Springfield is 2-1 so I feel, you know, better about the offense since we’ve scored against some teams that are pretty good.”

The offense will most likely have to lean on some players this week that have not seen the field much so far this season. The Profs were without their starting running back, James Fara, against Springfield and will most likely be without him again this week according to Accorsi. Along Fara, the statuses for a handful of other Profs’ running backs including Jujuan Hayes, Ifreke Andy and Greg Harris are also in question, which will be a challenge for the run-heavy offense.

“Again, a position that we had felt pretty comfortable at, you know, has gotten nicked up and banged up a little earlier than we had anticipated.” Accorsi said. “We kind of have to see how this week goes and we may need to lean on some of the younger backs in that group as well. You know that’s what happens when you’re a young team to begin with and then you get injuries, then you’re really relying on younger players.”

While junior captain and quarterback, Mike Husni does not think the injuries in the backfield will affect his role in the offense, he’s prepared for whatever is asked of him in order to help his team win.

“I don’t think my role changes much. I mean, obviously, I’m a dual threat quarterback so when I’m asked to run, I’ll run, but when I’m asked to throw, I’ll throw.” Husni said. “We’re pretty deep at running back, so I mean I know we have a couple of kids that are down or banged up, but I mean whatever coaches need me to I’m willing to do.”

It will be the first time this season that Rowan travels and plays on the road and it will be a lengthy 285-mile-long trip each way for the Profs. And while the travel schedule complicates preparation slightly, Husni thinks that the road trip will be beneficial for his squad.

“Preparation is a little weird. We have our Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday practice and then Friday morning we get on a bus and travel all the way up to Rhode Island which is a five and a half to six hour trip which kind of sucks. But maybe getting away from Glassboro will help us focus a little bit more,” Husni said. “Maybe just getting away, getting in the hotel, just with each other will help us focus a little bit more and hopefully get that first win.”

