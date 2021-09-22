Rowan Men’s Soccer Remains Undefeated as They Start NJAC Play

For the third straight match, Wilby Alfred scored the game-winning goal propelling the Rowan men’s soccer to victory over Ramapo College in their New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) opener on Saturday. Rowan progressed to 6-0 on the season and 1-0 in the NJAC.

Neither team scored until 37 seconds left when Alfred drilled the back of the net to give Rowan the lone goal of the afternoon.

“Any conference win is important, especially on the road. We were excited to get the win,” said Head Coach Scott Baker.

Impart to their hot start and conference opening win, Rowan moved up to 12 in the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer rankings. However, games will only get harder for the Profs with all their remaining contests being conference games. NJAC opponents will be motivated to knock Rowan out of the polls.

So far this season, Rowan has been winning behind a solid defense and clutch, attacking at the end of games. Goalkeeper James Weinberg, leftback Gil Ferreira and forward Wilby Alfred stood out in the win over Ramapo. Weinberg didn’t allow a goal for his second shutout of the season.

Ferreira won NJAC’s defensive player of the week honors for his performance in this game. Having not played defense until he got to Rowan, Ferreira has shut down the left side of opposing offenses which has contributed greatly to Rowan’s success this year.

”It feels great,” Ferreira said. ”I started defense when I got here, but my coaches and teammates all trust me so it just feels great to achieve something like this.”

Saturday’s hero, Alfred, also was recognized for his stellar performance so far this season, winning Division III Men’s player of the Week. Alfred leads the team in goals and points and is the first Prof to win this national award.

“It’s an honor, I’m glad it happened because the team,” Alfred said. “I have been working all summer, pushing each other to get better. Big thanks to my team for pushing me to get that goal.”

For the first time this year Rowan will play host on Saturday night to Rutgers-Newark at 7:00 p.m. as conference play marches on.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

