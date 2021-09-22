Strong Offensive Performance Keeps Rowan Women’s Soccer Winning Streak Alive

Over the weekend, the women’s soccer team had their first New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) matchup of the season. The Ramapo College Roadrunners came to Glassboro, in which the Profs came out on top with a score of 2-0.

After the overtime loss to Adrian College earlier this month, women’s soccer has gone on an offensive surge, including a current four-game-win streak, and during that span, six different players connected with the back of the net.

In addition to the 16 goals the Profs have scored this season they have also been putting up monstrous shooting numbers. Against Ramapo, Rowan took 31 shots — 16 of which were on target.

Nina Carlson scored one of the two goals in the Profs victory. Carlson’s second half goal did not come easy for the junior, as she took nine shots before her tenth attempt made the game 2-0.

Even after scoring with 24 minutes left to go in the game, Carlson shot two more times before the clock ran out. At the conclusion of the match, Carlson had taken 12 shots — eight of which were on target.

“We’ve got a really strong group this year,” Carlson said. “And it’s encouraging to see all our hard work piecing together for a win tonight.”

Carlson wasn’t the only offensive threat for the Profs, eight different players had taken shots, including Sarah Bergan who provided a spark off the bench.

It wasn’t just this past weekend though. In their last three games, Rowan took 21 shots against Bryn Mawr, 20 shots against Alvernia and 31 shots against Ramapo. This brings their season total to 145 shots in just six games.

In addition to the impressive scoring clinic that the Profs have put on, their defense has been the key factor in these close games.

The backfield of Jess Logan, Arianna Durling and Kelsi Stangl combined with Bristol Pizzuto in goal has been a near flawless fleet. Their defense has only surrendered two goals the entire season, and has held opponents to 38 shots being taken.

In their game on Saturday, the Profs only allowed the Roadrunners four shots the whole game and only one shot was on goal.

The Profs hold a 6-1 record. They will head to Rutgers-Newark on Saturday in their first away contest of the season. Following that game, Rowan will compete in three more away matches before returning to Glassboro on October 9 for another NJAC matchup against William Paterson.

Rowan is 13-1 all time against Rutgers-Newark. The Profs’ only loss came by a score of 0-1 in 2019, which was the last time these two teams faced. The Profs will look to avenge that loss and extend their four game winning streak.

“I’m more than confident that this team will see success in our future,” Carlson said. “And although it’s early I really think we have the ability to take home the NJAC and beyond.”

