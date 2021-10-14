Rowan Field Hockey Shuts Out Arcadia to Expand Their Winning Streak to Seven

Rowan University field hockey extended their win streak to seven when they beat Arcadia University 4-0 on Wednesday night.

The Profs started out the game strong and brought a lot of pressure to the Knights’ net, but it wasn’t until a long pass outside of the circle from forward Julia Cavicchio, a freshman, bounced off of junior forward Krystyna Hovell’s stick and went in that they got the first goal.

All season long Hovell has established herself as a powerful net-front presence.

“I’ve been really good at tipping,” Hovell said. “It’s just a strong part of my game.”

Forward Vanessa Didonato, a freshman, scored shortly after the start of the second quarter when the ball rebounded off the left side of the cage. As time expired in the first half, Cavicchio got on the scoreboard again with a goal of her own from the top of the circle and the Profs went up at the half 3-0.

Cavicchio wasn’t done though.

In the third quarter, she got another assist on the final goal of the night from Julia Patrone to go up 4-0. Cavicchio proved to be an offensive force all night.

“She had a great game,” Head Coach Michelle Andre said. “She helped control the midfield really well. She took advantage of them sitting back into the circle on us and kind of sinking back… she had a really nice game and executed well.”

At any point on the field, when Arcadia tried to get something going, a yellow Rowan jersey would be right there to snuff the play and get it going the other direction. Hovell thinks they utilized all of the open space to keep Arcadia from scoring.

“I think staying calm and composed and using each other on the field for open passes and using the entire field not just the middle of the field… really helped us stay consistent throughout the game,” Hovell said.

Any missteps taken by the Profs in the game, while not many, were swiftly recovered by the players waiting downfield.

“Honestly, we had a couple breakdowns that we probably shouldn’t have,” Coach Andre said. “But they [Arcadia] were playing a bit unconventional with a bigger ball. So they would get it and hit if we were set in a position, we hadn’t adjusted yet, but then our recovery defense did a nice job of getting back and getting the ball out.”

Goalies Abby Hainsworth and Aida Ingram both contributed to the fourth shutout in a row. The Profs have now gone 240 minutes without giving up a goal.

Coach Andre has high hopes for the team’s next game against Ramapo College.

“I hope it’s 300 on Saturday,” Coach Andre said. “That’s the plan.”

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

