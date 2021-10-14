Rowan Men’s Soccer Ends in a Draw Against William Paterson

The Rowan men’s soccer team were hoping to bring their winning streak to three when they traveled up north to take on the William Paterson Pioneers in a New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) showdown last Saturday.

William Paterson came into the game 4-7-1, including being winless in NJAC play. Despite their record, Rowan players and coaches’ have reiterated all season that records don’t matter in conference play because every conference game is a battle.

The Pioneer’s struck first at the five-minute mark on a Jacob Von Giebel goal giving Rowan an early 1-0 deficit.

Towards the end of the first half, Prof’s sophomore forward Chad Yates capitalized on a penalty kick opportunity to tie the score at one apiece. Yates’ has now scored in back-to-back games to bring his season total of goals to three.

A couple of minutes into the second half, with the score at 1-1, sophomore forward Jay Vandermark struck the back of the net to give Rowan its first lead of the evening.

“It was one of those plays we’ve been practicing throughout the week, constantly going over it,” Vandermark said. “Jake [Logar] played a beautiful ball in and I was left unchecked for the goal.”

Though the Profs barely had a second to breathe before William Paterson’s next goal was scored.

Rowan fouled William Paterson on the other end immediately after the goal, setting up a corner kick for the Pioneers.’ Off the corner kick, Jacob Von Glebel headed in his second goal of the day tying up the game 2-2.

Barely a minute after his goal, Vandermark knew the corner kick spelled trouble for Rowan.

“A minute after we fouled them on the other end, and we knew this kid [Glebel] was out jumping us on every ball,” Vandermark said. “We had the right shape [to defend] but we got caught lacking and he out jumped us all for the ball.”

Glebe’s goal would be the last of the match for either side after playing regulation and two overtimes, ending the game at 2-2.

The men’s soccer won’t have much time to sulk on this tie, as they need to make a quick turnaround with rival Stockton University coming to town tonight.

“I tell the younger guys to keep their composure,” said junior back Aaron Robertson. ”Don’t fall for the stuff they’re pulling because they’re trying to get you off your game. You just have to focus on keeping your head and playing.”

Rowan will host Stockton tonight at 7 p.m. in one highly anticipated NJAC game of the year.

