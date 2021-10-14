Rowan Volleyball Sweeps NJCU as They Continue Their Winning Streak

This past Tuesday, the now 16-3 Rowan volleyball team traveled to Jersey City to play the New Jersey City University (NJCU) Gothic Knights.

Rowan was seeking their tenth straight victory as they entered their first match-up without their Head Coach Deana Jespersen.

“I think having our first game without coach would be hard anywhere,” said Brianna Newson, a junior outside hitter. “I think we just knew what we needed to do, win for her.”

In the first set, Rowan came out strong, holding the lead the whole set, and went on to win the set 25-14.

Going into the second set, Rowan would continue their success, which included a split of a triple block attempt by Captain Cassidy Abdalla, a senior. The Knights went on small tears through the set, getting within four at one point but were unable to capitalize. Newson finished the set with four kills, all assisted by setter Brooke Adams, a freshman.

“I want to make the most of my time on the court,” Newson said. “That is why I try to do the best I can with the time that I am given.”

Rowan won the set 25-14, copying the score of their first set score.

Despite valiant efforts from NJCU’s Rachel Pharo and Sydney Lore, the Knights would fail to find their mojo in the third set as Rowan maintained success while playing some reserve players that made their marks on the scoreboard. Rowan would go on a four-point run with freshman hitters Geena Edmanson and Sydni Greenwood with 2 and 1 kills respectively.

“We get excited for them to go out there more than anyone else,” Newson said. “I was ecstatic.”

Rowan eventually won the third set by a score of, 25-14. Natalie Ogden finished the match with 14 kills while fellow Captain Cassidy Abdalla finished with six kills and two aces. Newson would end her night with 10 kills.

Rowan, now on a ten-game winning streak, is set to take on the Rutgers-Camden Scarlett Raptors on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m. back at their home Esby Gymnasium in Glassboro for another New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) ’bout.

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Print

Email

