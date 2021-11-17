Rowan Women’s Diving Heads to the Carnegie Mellon Diving Invitational After Their First Meet of the Season

The Rowan women’s diving team is preparing to head to Pittsburgh, PA for the Carnegie Mellon Diving Invitational this weekend after hosting West Chester University and Seton Hall University at the Rowan Diving Invitational last weekend.

The two Prof divers that competed in the invitational were freshmen Megan Anderson and Emma Cusmano.

Anderson finished sixth in the three meter dive, with a score of 119.45 and seventh in the one meter dive with a score of 137.45.

After her performance, she would be named New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Women’s Swimming and Diving Rookie of the Week, but she noted that this is a time for her to improve.

“I think I can improve on my confidence when I do my dives. I hesitate a lot,” Anderson said. “So I think this week I’m going to try and work on really putting my all when I do my dives.”

Cusmano is also a newcomer to the diving team and this past weekend marked her first meet with the Profs. She finished seventh in the three meter dive with a score of 108.20 and eighth in the one meter dive with a score of 116.75.

“My first meet is definitely very interesting considering I’ve only been diving for two weeks. I think that I actually did pretty good,” Cusmano said. “There are some things that I’d like to improve upon, but it was a great experience. I’m super excited for what’s to come.”

Diving Coach John Morris wished that his team could have done better this weekend and hopes that his team gained experience next meet.

“I think the team can improve on their competitive spirit and go that extra inch to finish their dives to the best of their ability and fight for the best scores possible,” Coach Morris said. “Even those half of points matter.”

The Carnegie Mellon Diving Invitational is in Pittsburgh will take place on Saturday and Sunday, and Morris explained the significance and his excitement for this meet.

“So Carnegie Mellon invite has some of the best divers and probably the best teams of Division III,” Morris said. “So we are really excited to compete with the best of them and get some valuable experience for getting good teams.”

The excitement and anticipation of competing with the best in Division III is something both Anderson and Cusmano are feeling.

“I’m super excited. This will be my first big meet of my college career,” Anderson said. “I’m really excited to see all the other divers and I think I can learn from watching them so I know there is going to be a big me with a lot of really good divers.”

Cusmano is in the situation as Anderson, with this being her first major meet in her college career and feels like their preparation for it is coming together quite well.

“I’m feeling pretty good. Practices are going pretty well,” Cusmano said. “We’re all working on getting more height and all of our jumps that we can really get those dives and entries into the water, like dead on but I think we’re gonna do pretty good and it’ll be a great experience for all of us.”

For comments/questions about this story tweet @TheWhitSports.

